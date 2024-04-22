Calvert County Students Participate in Local MESA Competition

CCPS students showcased their incredible talents and skills at the 2024 Regional MESA (Math, Engineering, Science Achievement) Day at Huntingtown High School.

First place winners will advance to the Statewide MESA Day Showcase and Awards Ceremony that will be held on May 4, 2024, at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab Campus in Laurel, MD.

For more information about the MESA program, visit https://secwww.jhuapl.edu/stem/mesa.



Summary of Results

Elementary School Level

Storybook Theme Park Ride Challenge

1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary

2nd Place: Barstow Elementary

3rd Place: Windy Hill Elementary

Planetary Lander Challenge

1st Place: Windy Hill Elementary

2nd Place: St. Leonard Elementary

3rd Place: Huntingtown Elementary

Wearable Technology Challenge

1st Place: Huntingtown Elementary

2nd Place: Windy Hill Elementary

Community Clean Up Challenge

1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary

2nd Place: Huntingtown Elementary

3rd Place: Calvert Elementary

Middle School Level

Planetary Lander Challenge

1st Place: Windy Hill Middle

Wearable Technology Challenge

1st Place: Calvert Middle

2nd Place: Northern Middle

Community Clean Up Challenge

1st Place: Windy Hill Middle

National Engineering Design Competition (NEDC)

1st Place: Windy Hill Middle

2nd Place: Southern Middle

High School Level

Planetary Challenge

1st Place: Calvert High

2nd Place: Northern High

3rd Place: Huntingtown High

Wearable Technology Challenge

1st Place: Northern High

Community Clean Up Challenge

1st Place: Northern High

2nd Place: Huntingtown High

National Engineering Design Competition (NEDC)

1st Place: Huntingtown High

2nd Place: Calvert High

