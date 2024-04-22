Calvert County Students Participate in Local MESA Competition

CCPS students showcased their incredible talents and skills at the 2024 Regional MESA (Math, Engineering, Science Achievement) Day at Huntingtown High School.
First place winners will advance to the Statewide MESA Day Showcase and Awards Ceremony that will be held on May 4, 2024, at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab Campus in Laurel, MD.
For more information about the MESA program, visit https://secwww.jhuapl.edu/stem/mesa.
Summary of Results
Elementary School Level
Storybook Theme Park Ride Challenge
1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary
2nd Place: Barstow Elementary
3rd Place: Windy Hill Elementary
Planetary Lander Challenge
1st Place: Windy Hill Elementary
2nd Place: St. Leonard Elementary
3rd Place: Huntingtown Elementary
Wearable Technology Challenge
1st Place: Huntingtown Elementary
2nd Place: Windy Hill Elementary
Community Clean Up Challenge
1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary
2nd Place: Huntingtown Elementary
3rd Place: Calvert Elementary
Middle School Level
Planetary Lander Challenge
1st Place: Windy Hill Middle
Wearable Technology Challenge
1st Place: Calvert Middle
2nd Place: Northern Middle
Community Clean Up Challenge
1st Place: Windy Hill Middle
National Engineering Design Competition (NEDC)
1st Place: Windy Hill Middle
2nd Place: Southern Middle
High School Level
Planetary Challenge
1st Place: Calvert High
2nd Place: Northern High
3rd Place: Huntingtown High
Wearable Technology Challenge
1st Place: Northern High
Community Clean Up Challenge
1st Place: Northern High
2nd Place: Huntingtown High
National Engineering Design Competition (NEDC)
1st Place: Huntingtown High
2nd Place: Calvert High