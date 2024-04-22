Chalk the Walk for Children’s Mental Health Awareness May 6-11, 2024

Residents are invited to “Chalk the Walk” at participating public locations throughout Calvert County to raise awareness about the importance of children’s mental health.

The Calvert County Family Network (CCFN) and Department of Parks & Recreation, in partnership with Calvert County Public Schools, Calvert Library, CalvertHealth, Calvert County Behavioral Health, the Local Behavioral Health Advisory Council, and Calvert County local businesses, will host the third annual “Chalk the Walk” event recognizing Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week from May 5-11.

Residents are invited to use chalk to draw pictures and write positive messages and words of encouragement on designated public sidewalks or on their own sidewalk to raise awareness, reduce stigma and help encourage conversations about children’s mental health and well-being. Share photos of your artwork and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #CalvertMentalHealthMatters.

Drop-in chalk events will be hosted from May 6-11, 2024, throughout the county at the following locations:

May 6-10 – Calvert County Circuit Courthouse

May 6-11 – All Calvert Library locations (Fairview, Prince Frederick, Southern, and Twin Beaches)

May 6-11 – CalvertHealth Medical Center

May 6-10 – All Calvert County Behavioral Health Locations (Barstow, Chesapeake Beach, Lusby, and Prince Frederick)

May 8, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Calvert County Parks & Recreation Community Centers (Harriet E. Brown, Mt. Hope, Northeast, and Southern)

May 9, 2-4 p.m. – Community Resources Building (30 Duke St., Prince Frederick)

Calvert County offers many resources for youth struggling with mental health needs and their families. Find local resources at OurCalvert.org or contact the Local Care Team at www.calvertcountymd.gov/2629/Local-Care-Team. For more information about children’s mental health, visit www.childrensmentalhealthmatters.org/find-help/parents-families/.

For more information about Chalk the Walk, contact the CCFN at 410-414-5997.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.