Suspect Wanted for Gym Shooting in Custody, Victim Shot More Than 5 Times Over Basketball Argument

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit identified and charged the suspect wanted for a recent shooting at a gym in the city of Glenarden. The suspect is 24-year-old Nelson Ballard III of Landover.

On April 11, 2024, at approximately 8:30 pm, officers with the Glenarden Police Department responded to the 9400 block of Ruby Lockhart Boulevard for a shooting. Once on scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit was notified and assumed the investigation.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. The PGPD’s Fugitive Squad took Ballard into custody on April 17, 2024.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during an argument while playing basketball.

Ballard is charged with attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, weapons offenses and related charges.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Gun Crimes Unit at 301-772-8960.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case 24-0020854.