Kings Landing Fishing Pier and Access Road Closed April 22-25

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises residents that contractors will be repairing the gravel access road to the fishing pier at Kings Landing Park, Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25.

The pier, kayak launch and gravel access road will be closed to the public during this time.

Thank you for your understanding as we work to maintain the best possible park experience for all.

Kings Landing Park is located at 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown. For park information, including hours and fees, please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/KingsLanding.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.