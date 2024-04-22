State Highway Administration Performs Routine Maintenance on MD 4 and MD 231 Bridges in Southern Maryland

The Maryland State Highway Administration will perform routine maintenance on two bridges over the Patuxent River in southern Maryland this month. Maintenance crews will clean the bridge grates and drains along the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) Bridge on Sunday April 21, and then will work along the MD 231 (Benedict) Bridge on Sunday, April 28 weather permitting.

Crews will begin work at 6 a.m. each Sunday morning, weather permitting. Lanes will open to traffic no later than 2 p.m. that afternoon. Drivers will be guided using a flagging operation with one of the two lanes closed while work is underway.

Portable variable message signs will be in place to provide notification of the upcoming work.

The State Highway Administration understands roadwork can be an inconvenience but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

