UPDATE: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf That Killed Fort Washington Man

UPDATE 4/23/2024: On Monday, April 22, 2024, at approximately 2:58 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) at Acton Lane for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a GMC Envoy operated by Stacy Jermain Barksdale, 38, of Waldorf, was traveling on southbound United States Route 301 approaching Acton Lane in the right turn only lane. At the same time, a Ford Expedition operated by Denise Kesterson, 55 , of Fort Washington, and occupied by Gary Cooper, 61, of Fort Washington, was making a left turn from northbound United States Route 301 onto Acton Lane. The Ford had a steady green left arrow signal. Mr. Barksdale failed to obey a steady red traffic signal and failed to turn right as required. The GMC collided into the passenger side of the Ford and then the Ford collided with a guardrail on Acton Lane.

Mr. Cooper was pronounced deceased on the scene. Ms. Kesterson was transported by MSP Aviation Command Trooper 2, to University of Maryland Capital Region Hospital with serious injuries. Mr. Barksdale was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Capital Region Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Barksdale displayed signs of impairment on the scene of the collision. Troopers are investigating alcohol, speed, and driver error as factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or can email a statement to [email protected].

The investigation is continuing and will be presented to the States Attorney’s Office for Charles County for charges. (24-MSP-012823)



On Monday, April 22, 2024, at approximately 2:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Crain Highway and Acton Lane in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

911 callers reported two vehicles involved with one occupant being partially ejected from one of the vehicles and possibly not breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one partially ejected and no entrapment.

Emergency medical personnel began performing life-saving measures on the male patient who suffered life-threatening injuries and an amputated leg.

The male patient was declared deceased on the scene a short time later. One female patient was transported by Trooper 2 to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Witnesses reported the deceased victims vehicle was struck by a red-light runner. The opearator of the at-fault vehicle remained on the scene and police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.