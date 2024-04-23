Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Striking NAS Patuxent River Security Fencing in Lexington Park

On Monday, April 22, 2024, at approximately 10:02 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Melissa Moore Lane in Lexington Park, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into the NAS Patuxent River security fence.

The operator of the vehicle suffered injuries to the head with First Responders finding she was not properly retrained when the collision occurred.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with NAS Patuxent River Police Department officer responded and are investigating the collision.

Preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control, cross all travel lanes and left the Northbound side of Three Notch Road and struck the security fencing, resulting in significant damage to base property.

