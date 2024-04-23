Anne Arundel County Firefighters Respond to 2-Alarm House Fire in Baltimore City, One Citizen and Multiple Puppies Saved

April 23, 2024

The Baltimore City Fire Department and Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a two alarm fire in the 4200 block of Morrison Court in Curtis Bay in Baltimore City on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire and smoke showing from the two story middle of the group vacant dwelling. The incident commander assessed that the fire was contained to the structure of origin, but heavy smoke conditions filled multiple homes.

Firefighters rescued one civilian who suffered smoke inhalation and burns. This patient was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Firefighters also provided aid to a number of puppies at the scene who had become overcome by smoke. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Baltimore City Fire Department.




