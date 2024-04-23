Calvert County Public Schools Kindergarten Registration for 2024-2025 School Year

Calvert County Public Schools is strongly encouraging all parents to register their child by July 1, 2024. This will support adequate staffing for each school.

Your child must be 5 years old by September 1, 2024, in order to be eligible for kindergarten for the 2024-2025 school year. Only a parent or legal guardian may register a child.

Step 1

The following documents will be required for registration:

Front and Back of Driver’s License

Birth Certificate

Proof of Residency

Immunization Record

Also, complete and print the following MSDE forms:

Physical Form (physical form does not need to be submitted right now; must be given to school within 6 months)

Lead Form (a lead form is required for registration of any student entering Pre-K, Kindergarten, or 1st Grade)

Step 2

There will be an opportunity to scan and upload all required documents on the online registration portal, or you can mail/drop off the documents to your designated school. Once you have gathered all the necessary documents please visit the PowerSchool Online Registration Portal from the CCPS Online Registration webpage (within Step 2 section) to begin your registration (Chrome is the recommended browser when using PowerSchool).

All of the above information and forms can also be found on the CCPS Online Registration webpage.

Kindergarten Registration Family Support Days

Select image below to view details.