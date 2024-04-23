Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Three Separate Fatal Collisions Over Weekend

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision that occurred in Oxon Hill on Friday. The deceased passenger of one of the involved vehicles is 71-year-old Herminia Gamit of Suitland.

On April 19, 2024, at approximately 1:20 pm, officers responded to a collision in the area of Oxon Hill Road and Clipper Way. Gamit was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later. The injuries sustained by two of the involved drivers and other passengers are not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Oxon Hill Road. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision. The identity of the deceased pedestrian, an adult male, will be released once his family is notified.



, at approximately 8:40 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Annapolis Road in Lanham for a collision involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers located the pedestrian in the roadway suffering from trauma. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck the pedestrian in the westbound lanes of Annapolis Road. The driver remained on the scene. He was not injured.



The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred in the unincorporated section of Laurel. The identity of the deceased pedestrian, an adult male, will be released once his family has been notified.

On April 21, 2024, at approximately 8:10 pm, officers were called to the 9000 block of Contee Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers located the pedestrian in the roadway suffering from trauma. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an unidentified vehicle was traveling eastbound on Contee Road, when for reasons under investigation, they struck the pedestrian. The driver did not remain on the scene. Investigators are working to determine the make and model of the striking vehicle and identify the driver.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0022925.