St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office Hosts 34th Annual Memorial Service for Crime Victims

The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office hosted their 34th Annual Memorial Service for Maryland Crime Victims and their families from Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties on Sunday April 21st, 2024.

The annual memorial service creates a safe and nurturing environment for families of crime victims to share their stories. The Statewide Memorial Services kick off National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

There are four statewide services hosted annually to commemorate over 4,000 crime victims who have lost their lives to criminal violence. In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy and the Maryland Board of Victim Services, the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office will host the Southern Region’s service.

This year’s program was highlighted by two readings from Shownda Greenwell and John Duckett, parents of Jamari Duckett, a young man who was tragically killed by a drunk driver, and will also include:

Guest Speaker Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol, Maryland State Police Commander

The Presentation of Colors by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

National Anthem by Gracen Armsworthy, St. Mary’s County high school student

Invocation and benediction by Chaplain Charlie Wharton

Master of Ceremonies State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling

A candle lighting ceremony