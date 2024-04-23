Margaret Elizabeth Levelle, 56, of North Beach, passed away April 13, 2024 at Washington Hospital Center. Born on June 2, 1967, in Mt. Ranier, MD, she was the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Costello) English.

Margaret was raised in Mt. Ranier and graduated from Northwestern High School. She was a hard worker and held various jobs throughout her life; she worked as an administrative assistant at Georgetown University Dental School, an Avon sales representative, at McArdle Printing Company operating the cutter machine, a greeter at Bayside Toyota, and as a homemaker handling her family finances. She loved to collect coins and attend auctions with her fellow enthusiasts.

Margaret is survived by her beloved husband David A. Levelle of North Beach; children James Dugan, III, Elizabeth Foresyth, and Patricia Oakes; grandchildren Diseree, Emma, and Ariana; aunts Betty Elkins, Joyce Walridge, and Elaine. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth English, her grandchildren James, and Kayla, and her siblings Frank English, Jr., and Terry Kircher.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in honor of Margaret.