Critical Missing Person: Gerard McCormick – Believed to be in the Area of La Plata High School

UPDATE 4/23/2024 @ 12:30 p.m.: Mr. McCormick is still missing. Officers and resources from four different agencies have deployed, including blood hounds from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Prince George’s County Police Department. Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 2 assisted with an aireal search that was supplemented by CCSO and LPPD drones. Officers from LPPD and CCSO conducted ground searches on ATVs and cruisers.

If you see Mr. McCormick please call 911.

4/23/2024 @ 9:55 a.m.: Mr. McCormick is described as being 6-3 with a thin build. He was last seen at approximately 7:00 a.n. In Agricopia. He wa last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with Adidas on the left chest area, gray sweatpants, and white/grayish tennis shoes.

If you have any information please dial 911.

Critical Missing Person: Gerard McCormick is believed to be in the area of La Plata High School. He is 18-years old, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and gray shoes.

