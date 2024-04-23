UPDATE: 2-Alarm Fire at Champion Auto Parts in Valley Lee Ruled Accidental by Fire Marshal

UPDATE 4/24/2024 @ 9:50 a.m.: The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the total financial loss at $1,100,000. The loss of the strucure was estimated at $600,00 and the contents were valued at $500,000.

Over 95 firefighters responded to the incident and the fire was placed under control in 2 hours.

The cause was determined to be accidental after a fire ignited while an employee was working on a vehicle inside the building. The same employee sustained burns to his upper body and was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 6 to Washington Hospital Center.

There were no additional injuries and the building was a total loss as a result of the incident.

The fire is out. Firefighters remain on the scene hitting hot spots, removing debris and assisting fire marshals with their investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The entire main building was severely damaged. Upon the arrival of firefighters a 2nd alarm was requested which brought firefighters from every St. Mary’s County fire department, along with mutual aid support from Calvert and Charles County.

The incident was defensive only due to multiple explosions and the building collapsing.

4/23/2024: On Tuesday, April 23, at approximately 2:45 pm firefighters from Second District, Bay District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Solomons and Prince Frederick were dispatched to the Champion Auto Parts located at 45864 Usher Lane in Valley Lee, for the reported commerical structure fire.

The 911 caller reported his building was on fire and hungup.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the entire main building engulfed in flames threateningmultiple vehicles, debris piles and scrap items.

One employee was located with serious burns to their upper body. A helicopter was requested due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 responded and transported the male patient to an area burn center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to assist in the investigation.

No other known injuries have been reported.

One dog is missing.

More details will be provided as they become available.

