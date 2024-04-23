Time of Service: April 23, 2024 12:00 PM

Service Location: Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church

Joseph Martin Cocanougher, 70, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2024.

To those who had met and known him as Joe, his spirit and character were beyond the simple name. He was a sociable, charismatic, and exuberant individual. He never met a stranger.

Joe was born to James Marr Cocanougher …