Peggy June Catterton, 87, of Shady Side passed away April 15, 2024. She was born March 21, 1937 in Cheverly to William and Ruth Frank. June grew up in Cheverly and attended Bladensburg High School. She has been a resident of Shady Side for 54 years. June worked for the Government Printing Office as a book binder, retiring after 38 years. June enjoyed going to yard sales, bake sales, shopping, traveling, and camping in Spotsylvania, VA, helping others, and being with her family. She was a very family-oriented person and was the neighborhood “mom” to everyone. June enjoyed the last 10 years of her life with her significant other Sam. She thoroughly enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. June will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

June was preceded in death by her husband Charles Catterton, son Eddie Horseman, and daughter Wanda Catterton. She is survived by her daughter Sherry Horseman of Chesapeake Beach, grandchildren Destiney Horseman of Shady Side and Charles Railey of Davidsonville, and great-grandchildren Devin Horseman-Guy, Mya Jones, and Flora Railey.