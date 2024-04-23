Gregory Kenton Owyne Davis, of Tracey’s Landing, Maryland, passed away on April 16, 2024 at home in Tracey’s Landing, surrounded by family.

Born in Washington, DC on June 16, 1951 to Frank and Mabel Davis, Greg graduated from Wheaton High School in 1969. He went to Frostburg State College, where he met his wife Paula, graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. He attained his Masters of Arts in Public Administration from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1981.

Greg had a long career with the U.S. government, spanning over 40 years. Most of that time was with the Department of State (DOS), which he retired from in 2013. He was a writer and editor who wrote Presidential proclamations (both sides); articulated DOS policy on foreign affairs issues, including drafting department responses for up to and including the Secretary of State; and worked for the Department Press Office where he was a spokesman and managed press conferences. As a Management Analyst, he supervised teams of DOS analysts; managed and drafted agency regulations and DOS forms programs; and held briefed U.S. General Service and Foreign Service officers and staff on Department forms and policies. He represented the Department of Diplomatic/Foreign Affairs at both functions and conferences. He served on the Department Task Force and was experienced in negotiating, making decisions, and reviewing and drafting legal documents.

He was an active member of St. James’ Episcopal Church in Lothian, Maryland, where he married the love of his life on June 19, 1976. He was a Lay Eucharistic Minister and member of the vestry. He trained young acolytes for years and mentored young adults. He was a member of the Bishop of Maryland’s Ecumenical Committee, as well as a delegate to the Diocesan Convention, Province III Convention, and to the Regional Council. Greg co-chaired ten parish dinners, and has participated in most others since 1979. He also designed the Parish Seal which was officially adopted in 1992.

He also gave years of service to the Celtic Society of Southern Maryland, where he was a wonderful ambassador of Celtic heritage. During his time with the society, he served multiple terms as president, and sat on the Steering Committee for many years. He was involved in his children’s schools, serving on the PTSA board at both the middle and high schools, as well as coordinating demonstrations at schools and other AACPL events.

Gregory had a great passion for sport fencing and reenactment, both of which came together in his time with the Calvert-Arundel Swordsmen, of which he was the Founder and Maestro. With this group, he ran fencing classes for decades in Calvert County, bringing countless youth and adults into the sport. Additionally, the Calvert-Arundel Swordsmen participated in scores of reenactment events over the years, portraying a wide range of historical periods from the Renaissance to 1812. He loved history: reading about it, teaching it, and living it.

Greg loved traveling. He and his wife Paula took many trips, cruises and adventures together, throughout the continental U.S. and overseas. On some of these trips, they took their kids; other times, just each other. He was adventurous at heart, braving foreign foods and experiences.

Gregory is survived by his wife Paula Fahlstrom Davis; his children Geoffrey (Dana) and Ashley Azzarello (Anthony III); and grandchildren Kayla Azzarello and Anthony Azzarello IV. He is also survived by his sisters Sandy Stone (Jimmy), Pam Fisher, and Nancy Davis (Joy), and brother Wally (Sharon). Along with many nephews, nieces and beloved cousins.

The viewing will be on April 29, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, Maryland. Greg’s funeral will be on April 30 at 11:00 am at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Lothian, Maryland, with reception to follow. Flowers can be sent to Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either St. James’ Episcopal Church in Lothian, Maryland, or the American Red Cross Society, where he was a proud donor throughout his life.

Visitation