Mark Allen McLynn, 66, of St Leonard, Maryland passed away April 16, 2024, in Washington DC. He was born in Marlinton, West Virginia, son of John and Myra McLynn.

Mark loved West Virginia and planned on moving back one day (“when I hit the lottery”). He was a Land Surveyor by trade, and he enjoyed the work very much. In his spare time Mark would fly remote control airplanes, go fishing and tend his fish pond for enjoyment. Mark had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a great laugh with family. But one of Marks greatest achievements was being a “PawPaw”. He loved his family very much. Mark is survived by the love of his life, Olivia Deyette and children Shanna Arnold, Matthew McLynn, Steven Tucker and Shawn Tucker. Grandfather of Brice, McKenzee, Christian, Noah, Summer. Great grandfather of Bryson and Myles. Mark is also survived by his siblings, Kathy Sweet, Melanie Gotsis, Eileen Browning and Timothy McLynn.

The family will receive friends at a Memorial Visitation on Saturday May 4, 2024 from 10 AM until 12 Noon at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland. Interment is private.

Visitation