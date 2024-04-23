Robert Allen Sisk, “Robbie” 60, of Lusby, Maryland passed away April 17, 2024 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Robbie was born November 17, 1963 in Cheverly, Maryland to the late Robert H. and Virginia M. Davis. Besides his parents, Robbie is also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald A. Sisk.

Robert was a very hardworking, humble, and humorous man. He made a lifelong career using his skills as a master electrician, from having a successful business with his brother, to mentoring others throughout his profession. His life was fulfilled by traveling, enjoying several activities like hunting and fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He loved expressing himself through art, craftsmanship, and was a lover of music. He had a vast knowledge of history, geography, and was fond of Stephen King novels.

Robert was a loving husband, who always provided for his family. He adored his 4 daughters and was a prime example of a perfect “Girl Dad”. He prioritized spending quality time with each of his daughters, and supporting their interests and passions. He was beyond proud of their accomplishments, dreams, and future goals.

As much as he loved, he was loved even more, and will be greatly missed.

Robbie is survived by his wife, Robin Lynn Sisk, his four daughters: Karmen Kennedy Sisk, Kelsey Nicole Collins, Korrie May Smith and Kelie Lynn Avery. Grandfather of; Caiden James Reigel, Ryleigh Lynn Minson, Carlos Ruiz, Jr., and Cameron Wesley Collins. He is also survived by a brother, Richard Allen Sisk and a sister, Christine Denise Vann.

Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life service at a later time.