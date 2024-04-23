Firefighters Operating on Scene of House Fire in Waldorf

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 5:47 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 2100 block of Briarwood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

The 911 caller was a nextdoor neighbor who stated their neighbors deck was on fire, with dispatchers advising the residence was possibly occupied by disabled citizens.

Firefighters from Waldorf arrived and extinguished the bulk of the fire in under 12 minutes.

Crews continue to operate on the scene and no known injuries being reported as of 6:00 p.m.

Updates will be provided when they become available.