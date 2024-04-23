UPDATE: 6 Displaced After House Fire in Waldorf, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 5:47 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 2100 block of Briarwood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

The 911 caller was a nextdoor neighbor who stated their neighbors deck was on fire, with dispatchers advising the residence was possibly occupied by disabled citizens.

Firefighters from Waldorf arrived and extinguished the bulk of the fire in under 12 minutes. Upon investigating for extensions, firefighters located fire in the cockloft and extinguished the blae in under 25 minutes.

The American Red Cross was requested to respond for 3 adults and 3 children displaced. No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department (Westlake Station), and L. Wigenton, G. Childs.

