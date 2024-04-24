UPDATE: 6 Displaced After House Fire in Waldorf, State Fire Marshal Investigation Ongoing

UPDATE 4/25/2024: On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 5:47 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 2129 Briarwood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find fire showing from the rear of the split foyer single family dwelling.

Firefighters controlled the fire within 12 minutes and searched for extensions which found fire in the cockloft.

The fire was extinguished in under 25 minutes.

Investigation is ongoing and the cause remains under investigation. The homeowners/occupants were not home when the fire started which started on the rear porch.

The owner/occupants is identified as Kimberly & Wilmer Goldring with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $52,000.00.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The homeowners were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department (Westlake Station), and L. Wigenton, G. Childs.

