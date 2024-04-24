Second 2-Alarm Fire in St. Mary’s County Destroys Residence, Damages Two Others

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at approximately 3:55 a.m., firefighters from Second District, Bay District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, and NAS Patuxent River were dispatched to the 17500 block of Whitestone Drive in Piney Point, for the reported structure fire.

The first 911 caller came from an alarm company who advised smoke alarms were going off with the homeowner confirming a fire inside the residence.

Multiple callers and neighbors called reporting the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the entire residence on fire threatening three nearby structures with the wind spreading the fire to nearby brush, trees and yards.

A second alarm was requested which brought firefighters from every St. Mary’s County fire department along with firefighters from Calvert and Charles County.

80 firefighters from all three counties responded and controlled the fire in approximately one hour.

Two nearby residences suffered damage but were ultimately saved by our first responders.

No injuries were reported and the homeowner was able to escape without injury.

Firefighters had previously just responded to this residence at 8:15 p.m., on Tuesday, for a residential fire alarm 911 call which came through the alarm company.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating. This is the second 2-alarm fire for St. Mary’s County within 24 hours.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

