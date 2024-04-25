UPDATE: Tall Timbers House Fire Causes Over $1.3 Million in Damage, Cause of Fire Remains Under Investigation

UPDATE 4/25/2024: On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at approximately 3:55 a.m., firefighters from Second District and surrounding departments responded to 17581 Whitestone Drive in Tall Timbers, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two and a half story residence fully engulfed in flames threatening two nearby residences and a one story detached garage.

The fire spread quickly due to the constant wind from the Potomac River.

A second alarm was requested which brough 80 firefighters from St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert County to the scene. Crews worked tirelessly for over an hour and 30 minutes to extinguish the house fire and multiple nearby brush/tree fires while protecting all nearby residences.

The owner/occupant is identified as Douglas Hallgren with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $1,100.000.00, and contents of $200,000.

The homeowners were awakened by the activation of the smoke detectors inside the home. They found fire on the front portion of the home. The occupants were able to exit through the back of the home.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835

