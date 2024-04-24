St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies Make Drug Arrests Following Proactive Traffic Stops

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies recovered drugs and cash following two separate traffic stops.

At approximately 12:27 a.m., on April 22, 2024, Deputy First Class Travis Wimberly stopped a 2021 Nissan Versa at the intersection of Pleasant Mill Drive and Great Mills Road in Great Mills for equipment and traffic violations. After observing controlled dangerous substance (CDS) related items in the vehicle, Deputy Wimberly conducted a search of the car and located a quantity of suspected heroin and suboxone, a bottle of urine containing an enzyme suspected of being used to tamper with drug tests, and paraphernalia with suspected CDS residue.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Arcel Lamont Hall, 54, of Lusby. Hall was arrested and charged with CDS: possession- not marijuana, CDS: possession of paraphernalia, and related charges.

At approximately 3:31 a.m., on April 22, 2024, while conducting a stop at the intersection of Chancellors Run Road and Combs Aud Way in Lexington Park on a 1999 Ford Explorer for a traffic violation, Deputy Joseph Senatore observed suspected CDS paraphernalia in the vehicle. The resulting search of the Ford uncovered suspected quantities of crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine, suboxone pills, a large amount of cash, a digital scale, and a bottle of urine.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Karim Martinez Bouarfa, 27, of Lexington Park, was arrested on four counts of CDS: Possession – not cannabis, three counts of CDS: Possession – of paraphernalia, and related charges.

Both suspects were transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center to await bond hearings.

