Wanted Great Mills Man Arrested After Foot Chase in Lexington Park

On Monday, April 22, 2024, Trooper First Class Black was in the area of Great Mills Road and South Essex Drive, in Lexington Park, attempting to locate a suspect, identified as Deodis Lee Clyburn Jr, 29 of Great Mills, who was involved in a disturbance in the area.

While searching for Clyburn, it was confirmed that he had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

TFC Black located the suspect, and a foot pursuit ensued. Clyburn was apprehended and arrested with assistance from a another officer.

Suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia were located. Clyburn was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Obstructing & Hindering, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order.

