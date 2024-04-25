Impaired Waldorf Woman Arrested with Two Children in Vehicle, Released Within 24 Hours on Own Recognizance

On Sunday, April 21, 2024, at approximately at 12:22 a.m., a La Plata Police Department Officer observed a vehicle speeding and driving erratically in the area of Crain Highway and Centennial Street.

The vehicle was stopped and upon interviewing the driver the officer noticed signs of impairment. The officer also observed two children ages 4 and 9 in the vehicle.

Field sobriety test revealed sufficient clues to indicate the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested. The children were reunited with family members.

The driver was transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where breathalyzer results of .10 were recorded.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Angela Denise Hill of Waldorf.

Hill was charged with the following below. She was released on her own recognizance within 20 hours of her arrest.

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE)VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE

(DRIVE, ATTEMPT DRIVE) VEH. WHILE UNDER INFLUENCE OF (ALCOHOL, ALCOHOL PER SE) WHILE TRANSP. MINOR

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (Recorded 68mph in a 50mph zone.)

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS