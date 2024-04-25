No Injuries Reported After Townhouse Fire in Waldorf, Cause Remains Under Investigation

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 2:08 p.m., firefighters responded to 11264 Flagstaff Place in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three story end of the row townhouse with fire showing from the second floor balcony.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The owner/occupant is identified as Ziaoqing Jiang, the estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $15,500.00.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor, who alerted the occupants of the home. The occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

Photos courtesy of Mark Tyrell and the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

