St. Mary’s County Annual Men’s Health Day Announced: Free Screenings, Info & More! Sat, June 2st, 2024

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services invites the community to join in celebrating Men’s Health Month this June!

Their annual Men’s Health Day event will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. This year’s presentations include:

Promoting Prostate Health

Presented by: Hillary McDonald, PA-C, Chesapeake Urology Associates

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Planning Ahead: Advance Health Care Directives, Hospice Services, and more!

Presented by: Rachael Okun, LCSW-C, Hospice of St. Mary’s County

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Along with the guest speakers, Men’s Health Day will feature informational displays, health screenings, and lunch provided by Mission BBQ.

This event is free and open to the public; however, pre-registration for this event is strongly encouraged. To register, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov/menshealth.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager, Sarah Miller at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073, or [email protected].