California Woman Arrested for Possession of Cocaine After Traffic Stop

At approximately 12:28 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024, while conducting a traffic stop for failing to make a required stop at a stop sign near the 23000 block of Three Notch Road in California, Deputy First Class Tyler Westphal observed suspected cocaine in plain view inside the 2003 Acura TL driven by Kristina Hope Beggs, 45, of California.

A subsequent search uncovered additional suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia, both within the car and on Beggs’ person.

Beggs was charged with CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

After her initial appearance, Beggs was released on her own recognizance.