Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire in Hollywood

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Firefighters from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the 25500 block of Vista Road, in Hollywood for the vehicle fire.

Engine 72 and Tanker 74 responded with 10 firfighters. Units arrived on the scene to find a box truck on fire. Crews made quick work of the fire and had the fire extinguished within 5 minutes.

Due to the vehicle being in motion, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responed to the scene to investigate.

No injuries were reported.

Photos courtsey of Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

