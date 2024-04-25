Police in Charles County Arrest Five Suspects Linked to Armed Robberies Orchestrated via Social Media

On April 22, 20224, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division Robbery Unit arrested five suspects, ages 17 to 21, who were identified as suspects in several armed robberies that go back to April 9, 2024.

In these cases, the suspects used a fake profile of a female on a social media dating app. People who responded to the profile were given directions to meet in the area of Amberleaf Place, in Waldorf. When they arrived, the suspects robbed them at gunpoint, physically assaulted them, and stole money. The profile of the female changed in each case.

As a result of the investigation, detectives identified the suspects and served search warrants at six residences, recovering four handguns and evidence linking them to the robberies.

Several of the suspects were arrested during the search warrants; however, one of the suspects, age 17, was arrested on his way to school at St. Charles High School. During that arrest, officers located a loaded privately made handgun – commonly known as a “ghost gun” – with an extended 30-round magazine concealed in the suspect’s pants.

The suspects have been identified as Darius Lerenzo Mearis, 21, of White Plains; Justin Amari Banks, 18, of Waldorf; Jerrell Maurice Grey, 20, of Waldorf, and two 17-year-old males from Waldorf (charged as adults).

All of the suspects were charged with robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related charges. The suspects are currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thayer at 301-609-6484. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

