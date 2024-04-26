Cold Case – Information Needed – Missing Person – Dawn Michelle Holt

Today marks 28 years since Ms. Holt was last seen.

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack is asking for the community’s help with information.

Let’s come together and bring the family closure.

Dawn Michelle Holt was last seen at the Howard Johnson’s Motel in Waldorf, Maryland on April 25, 1996. Ms. Holt was reported missing on June 12, 1996. Ms. Holt is 5’4 and 110 lbs., 49 yoa as of this May. Caucasian female. Blonde hair, hazel eyes. Holt has a scar above her left eye. She has a small tattoo of a bird on her left wrist and a tattoo of a heart with the name “Sam” imprinted inside the design on her right shoulder. Her navel is pierced. Holt has previously fractured her collarbone.

Callers can provide tips to the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at 301-392-1200 or the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit at 410-290-0050.

Callers can remain anonymous.