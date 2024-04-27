Budds Creek Road at Mechanicsville Road Closed Due to Fatal Crash

UPDATE @ 5:25 p.m. – Medics have pronounced one victim deceased on the scene.
4/27/2024: On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 5:08 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville
Police arrived on the scene and advised two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one trapped and one not breathing.
Life-saving measures have been started and a helicopter has been placed on standy.
Three ambulances have been requested to the scene.
Avoid the area and expect the roadway to be closed for the next 3+ hours.
Updates will be provided when they become available.