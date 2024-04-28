UPDATE: 19-Year-Old Killed After Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 5:06 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported 2-car collision at the intersection of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Honda Accord, operated by Autumn Leighanne Compton, 19, of Cobb Island, attempted to make a left-hand turn from Mechanicsville Road onto southbound Budds Creek Road. Compton failed to yield the right of way to a 2000 Chevrolet truck operated by Zachary Joseph Wilburn, age 24, of North Beach, MD, traveling northbound on Budds Creek Road.

Compton was pronounced deceased on the scene. A passenger of the pick-up truck was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

At this time, speed does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

Due to the nature of the crash, the SMCSO Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200 ext. 8108 or by email at [email protected].



– Medics have pronounced one victim deceased on the scene.

4/27/2024: On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 5:08 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville

Police arrived on the scene and advised two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one trapped and one not breathing.

Life-saving measures have been started and a helicopter has been placed on standy.

Three ambulances have been requested to the scene.

Avoid the area and expect the roadway to be closed for the next 3+ hours.

Updates will be provided when they become available.