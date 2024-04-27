77th Annual Southern Maryland Convention Parade Called Off – Event Now Held at Blue Crabs Stadium in Waldorf, Sunday April 28th, 2024

Unfortunately the Southern Maryland Convention Parade this year has been called off due to Charles County Officials not signing off on the permits for parade routes presented, due to the area being too busy.

Instead, the 77th Annual Convention will be Sunday, April 28, 2024, 12:00 p.m., located at the Bluecrabs Stadium, 11765 St Linus Dr, Waldorf, MD 20602.

Get ready to ignite your weekend with the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association’s 77th annual convention! While we’re saddened to announce the cancellation of our traditional parade, we’re thrilled to introduce an exciting alternative: the Touch a Truck/Fire Apparatus Muster!

What to Expect:

Fascinating Fire Apparatus: Explore a display of vintage and modern fire equipment.

Thrilling Firemen’s Games: Witness the skill and courage of our dedicated firefighters.

Vibrant Vendor Stalls: Discover a variety of vendors offering intriguing merchandise.

Delectable Food Trucks: Indulge in delicious treats from local culinary delights.

Family Fun: This event promises enjoyment for all ages, so bring the whole family along!

We extend a warm invitation to everyone in our community to join us in celebrating this milestone convention and to extend a hearty welcome to our incoming President, JW King.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with your local heroes and support our community’s firefighting efforts.

Spread the word and mark your calendars! Let’s make this convention one to remember. See you there!