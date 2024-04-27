No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Waldorf, Cause Under Investigation

April 27, 2024

On Friday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 8:58 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to the 10000 block of Lyles Place in Waldorf, for the structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story residence with fire showing.

Firefighters utilized two attack lines and made entry into the residence to find fire throughout multiple rooms.

The fire was extinguished in under 25 minutes with units operating on the scene for approximately 2 hours.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.


This entry was posted on April 27, 2024 at 6:06 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.