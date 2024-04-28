St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arrested for Assault Second-Degree

Following a criminal investigation, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) Deputy Donald Anthony Shubrooks, Badge #389, aged 29, was arrested Saturday, April 27, 2024, on charges of Assault Second-Degree.

At approximately 3:39 p.m., Saturday, Shubrooks contacted the SMCSO nonemergency line and advised a dispatcher he had been involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at his residence.

Following the call, patrol deputies responded to Shubrooks’ residence in Lexington Park. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division also responded to the scene and immediately initiated an investigation.

It was determined that Shubrooks and the victim had an argument, which escalated into a physical altercation, ending with the victim leaving the residence but returning after deputies arrived. The victim sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Sheriff Steve Hall advised that in accordance with SMCSO policy, the Office of Professional Responsibilities has initiated a separate administrative investigation to identify violations of agency policies or procedures. Shubrooks, assigned to the Patrol Division since August 2020, has been placed on emergency suspension with pay pending the outcome of both investigations.

Shubrooks was arrested and transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

