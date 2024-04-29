UPDATE: Police Investigating and Seeking Information in Connection to 15-Year-Old Being Stabbed At St. Charles Towne Center

UPDATE 4/29/2024: On Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 9:05 p.m., officers were working secondary employment at a carnival in the parking lot at St. Charles Towne Center when a 15-year-old male approached and said he had been shot.

The officers provided first aid until EMS responded and transported the teen to a hospital.

It was later determined, at the hospital, that the victim had a stab wound and not a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was with a group of teens and was engaged in an argument with another large group of teens in the lower lot of the mall and that at some time during the dispute, the victim was stabbed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cooley at 301-609-6502. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspect.



On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 9:11 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the St. Charles Towne Shopping Center located at 11130 Mall Circle in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Officers were in the vicinity when the incident occurred and found the victim, an approximate 16-year-old male, suffering from a reported gunshot wound to the upper-body. Police requested a helicopter to respond.

The shooting occurred during the Reithoffer Festival which is running until May 5th, 2024, however, it is unknown if the shooting occurred inside the mall or in the parking lot.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.