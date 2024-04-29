No Injuries Reported After Large Garage Fire in Sunderland

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m., firefighters from Huntingtown, North Beach, St. Leonard, Dunkirk and surrounding departments reported to the 7000 block of Dorothy Drive in Sunderland, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2 story detached garage with heavy fire showing.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes and operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours.

No injuries were reported.

Personnel from Calvert, Charles and Anne Arundel County responded to assist on the scene or to provide fill in coverage due to multiple incidents in Calvert County during this fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

