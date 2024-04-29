NAS Pax River Opens Gate 3 to Outbound Traffic Monday Through Thursday

NAS Pax River has reopened Gate 3 to outbound traffic Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

All Gate hours are as follows:

Gate 1: Open 24/7

Gate 2: Open Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Gate 3: Open Monday-Friday 6 a.m-9 .am. (inbound), and Monday-Thursday 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (outbound)

NAS Patuxent River released the following earlier this week.

“We hear you, and understand your frustration with traffic at NAS Patuxent River. The installation works diligently every day to maintain the safety and security of the base, its personnel, and residents.

We do this in accordance with regulations from CNIC and other higher headquarters in a manner that most effectively utilizes our available security resources personnel without degradation of our security posture.

That being said, we are currently looking at ways in which to modify our base entry procedures in a way that mitigates traffic impacts without jeopardizing security.

We also encourage drivers to also use gates 2 and 3 during peak traffic hours (6 a.m.-9 a.m.), in order to balance traffic across all three gates and ease access into the base.

We appreciate the patience of you and the rest of the base population while we work these best practices to find a balance between convenience and safety.