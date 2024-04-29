One Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Classic Car in Callaway

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, at approximately 6:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1950’s Chevrolet and an SUV involved in a t-bone style collision with all occupants out of the vehicles.

Emergency medical personnel transported one occupant from the Chevy to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded and are investigating the collision. Preliminary investigation is the SUV failed to yield when attempting to turn from Piney Point Road onto Take It Easy Ranch Road, crossing the path of the Chevrolet which was travelling on Piney Point Road. It is unknown if any traffic citations were given to the SUV’s operator.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos below are before the collision (posted just 8 days ago by the owner.)

