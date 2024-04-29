19-Year-Old Lusby Teen Arrested After Reckless Driving and Weapon Violation

On April 19, 2024, Deputy Plant responded to a traffic complaint in the area of N. Solomons Island Road and White Sands Drive in Lusby.

The complainant advised two vehicles were driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, and cutting off other vehicles on the roadway. Additional calls were received that the suspect vehicle was break-checking other vehicles and waving a gun out the window as the vehicle traveled northbound on Rt. 4.

Contact was made with the driver, Braeden Sklyer Trigg, 19 of Lusby, who advised he brandished a knife during the incident.

A search of Triggs’s vehicle revealed two Bowie-style knives in sheaths, a heat-sealed bag containing 17.1 ounces of Cannabis, a bag containing an additional 12 grams of Cannabis, a glass bong, and a plastic straw with a white powdery residue.

Trigg was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Second-Degree Assault (x2), Concealing a Dangerous Weapon, and CDS: Possession of Cannabis Over Civil Use.

