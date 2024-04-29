Child Flown to Children’s Center After Rollover Collision in Waldorf

April 29, 2024

On Monday, April 29, 2024, at approximately 9:06 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway and St. Marks Drive in Waldorf, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one trapped.

911 callers reported a vehicle overturned with one adult female and one child trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a vehicle overturned with citizens having removed both the adult female and the child from the vehicle.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for an approximate aged 4-year-old suffering serious injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the child to an area Children’s center.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

