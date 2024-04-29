Huntingtown Man Arrested After Firing Shotgun at Cyclists During Charity Ride

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 10:10 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the 4600 block of Hardesty Road in Huntingtown, for the reports of shots fired.

Preliminary investigation revealed, that two cyclists participating in the charity ‘End Hunger’ Bike Ride were riding their bicycles on Hardesty Road when a pickup truck travelling behind them engaged in ‘road rage’.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Earl Bustin, 66 of Huntingtown, swerved around the victims in an attempt to run them off the road. The truck continued driving on Hardesty Road and pulled into a driveway where Bustin retrieved a shotgun and fired 3 shots toward the cyclists.

Contact was made with Bustin and he was placed into custody without further incident.

A residential search warrant was later executed where three spent shotgun shells and a Winchester Model 1300 shotgun were recovered.

Bustin was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of First-Degree Assault and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.