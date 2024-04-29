Maryland State Police Arrest Prince George’s County Man On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police computer crimes investigators have charged a Prince George’s County man with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Timothy R. Walton, 57, of Capitol Heights, Maryland. He is charged with four counts of possession and one count of distribution of child pornography.

He was arrested by Maryland State Police shortly after 5:45 a.m. this morning without incident and transported to the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack for processing.

Beginning in November 2023, the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online.

This morning, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. Walton was arrested at the scene. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple images of child pornography.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Task Force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues.