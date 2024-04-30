Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in 1st-Degree Assault Case

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mall Circle for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed witnesses observed a male brandish a firearm and chase another male through the parking lot. Witnesses said the suspect fired the gun at the victim and then both subjects fled the area.

At this time, there are no reports of anyone seeking treatment for a gunshot wound and it is unclear what the motive was.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Alpert at 301-609-3282 ext. 0459. The investigation is ongoing.