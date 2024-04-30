La Plata Police Department Unveils Special Olympics Maryland Public/Private Partnership Vehicle

The La Plata Police Department (LPPD) is proud to unveil its Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD) Torch Run public/private partnership cruiser. The Special Olympics Torch Run and SOM logos are displayed on the sides of the cruiser.

For over 42-years, law enforcement has been the single largest fundraiser for Special Olympics nationwide.

The funds have helped to support Special Olympics Maryland’s mission to provide year–round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic–type sports for children and adults with an intellectual disability, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.



“Special Olympics Maryland values the extraordinary partnership with the Maryland law enforcement community in their year-round efforts of raising funds and creating awareness for Special Olympics Maryland through various fundraising and awareness initiatives, said“Carl Schinner and the La Plata Police Department have taken their support one step further with a “wrapped” police cruiser that not only will help create more awareness for Special Olympics Maryland, but also displays La Plata Police Department’s amazing partnership and commitment to the community they serve.”

LPPD Officer Mary “Becca” Chaney requested to be assigned the SOMD cruiser. Officer Chaney stated, “Growing up my mom was a special education teacher for children with disabilities. I often would help my mom with walking students to class or assisting during lunch. I became very familiar with sign language during this period of my life. As I got older, I continuously helped with special education programs at my school and I also babysat for parents who had children with disabilities, as this can be hard to find someone who can handle some of the challenges. My dream was to become a police officer and having been awarded this opportunity to support individuals with special needs while doing the job I love; I could not ask for more.”

Chief Carl Schinner noted, “It is extremely important that individuals with disabilities know they are important members of our community. Having it openly displayed on LPPD’s Special Olympics Maryland and Pathfinders for Autism vehicles sends that important message…. You are valued here in La Plata.”

The SOMD vehicle was designed by Suburban Signs and the graphics were generously donated by FGS, a La Plata-based business.

