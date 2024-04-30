Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to Host Public Forum on May 7, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will host a Public Forum on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

Public Forums allow residents to speak directly to the Commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format.

Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the Commissioners. In lieu of in-person attendance, residents may also provide their feedback to the CSMC via:

Email to: [email protected]

Mail to: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are committed to ensuring equal access and participation for all residents in public forums. Arrangements to accommodate individuals with disabilities, special needs, or those requiring language support services can be made upon request.

If you need accommodation to participate in a CSMC Public Forum, please contact the Public Information Office at (301) 475-4200 ext.1340 at least 3 days in advance of the scheduled forum to arrange. CSMC Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live online at: YouTube.com/@StMarysCoGov.