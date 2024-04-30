Woman Flown Out with Serious Injuries After Horse and Buggy Accident with SUV in Leonardtown

On April 30, 2024, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Police fire and rescue personnel responded to Loveville Road in the area of Busy Corner Road in Leonardtown for a serious motor vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a rear-end collision involving a SUV and an Amish buggy with two occupants from the buggy injured.

A female had serious injuries and a male reported minor injuries.

Trooper 7 responded to the scene due to the severity of the injuries to the female, and both were taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.

Animal Control was requested to the scene and the horse was euthanized.

